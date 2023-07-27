Boston issues grants for 24 businesses in effort to reduce empty storefronts

When Kate McCrea had to close up her candy shop in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood, she was waiting for the day she could reopen.

"It was a casualty of the pandemic," she said.

The factory remained bustling in Hyde Park, churning out caramels in 15 different flavors for online sales and in stores nationwide. Now, a new grant from the city of Boston will allow McCrea's Candies to open up its own retail space once again.

"Just makes us feel so supported in what we're trying to do," said McCrea. "Particularly to stay here in the city."

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The city of Boston announced Wednesday that 24 entrepreneurs have earned grants of up to $200,000 to open up a new business or expand anywhere from downtown to the neighborhoods.

The goal is to help small businesses with financial support, and to reduce the number of empty storefronts across the city.

"It's absolutely critical for the city to fill these storefronts," said McCrea.

Grant recipient Akou Diabakhate says she's using the $100,000 she's been awarded to open up a second Boston location of her Bold Skin Babe day spa.

"The money is everything to us," said Diabakhate. "It's a tool to a bigger and better environment for Bold Skin Babe."

She's set her eyes on a vacant spot between Government Center and Downtown Crossing, where she hopes there will be one less empty storefront on Tremont Street once she moves in.

"Being in this area will give us more opportunities to get more clientele," she said. "More people to hire, work with us in the downtown area."

There were more than 350 applications, and there will be a second round of funding.

More entrepreneurs can apply in early October.