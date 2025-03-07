Police investigating bomb threat at JFK Library

A bomb threat was reported at the JFK Library in Boston on Friday, police said, confirming they were investigating.

It wasn't immediately clear if the threat was credible. Police were seen at the institution Friday afternoon.

Boston police said the threat was reported just before noon. It wasn't clear what kind of threat was sent in.

The facility was recently in the news for its abrupt closure one day last month. The National Archives, which runs presidential libraries, didn't say what led to the closure, but the nonprofit foundation that works with the JFK Library said it was due to the sudden dismissal of several workers who were later rehired.