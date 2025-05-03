Swanky Kentucky Derby party in Boston raises money for a rare disease

While the official Run for the Roses captivated crowds at Churchill Downs, the spirit – and fashion – of the Kentucky Derby galloped into Boston's Seaport on Saturday.

At Moxies Boston Seaport restaurant, hundreds gathered not just to celebrate the iconic race but to raise crucial funds for Sophie's Hope Foundation and its fight against a rare genetic disease.

Attendees dressed in classic Derby attire, complete with eye-catching hats, filled the venue for "The Great American Derby Party." Kicking off the festivities, the traditional trumpet call signaled the start of an event blending race-day excitement with heartfelt charitable giving.

The event, organized by Scott Haavisto, founder of The Great American Foundation, aimed to support the Hopkinton-based Sophie's Hope Foundation. The nonprofit was founded by Haavisto's colleagues and friends Jamas and Margot LaFreniere, driven by a deeply personal mission after their daughter Sophie was diagnosed with Glycogen Storage Disease Type 1b (GSD1b) in 2019 at just 2 years old.

GSD1b is a rare, life-threatening genetic disorder with no FDA-approved treatments. Currently, one of the primary ways families manage the condition involves patients like Sophie ingesting cornstarch mixtures around the clock – often every two to four hours – just to maintain stable blood sugar levels.

"GSD impacts about 1 in 100,000 children," Haavisto said at the event. "There's not a lot of funding or research available. We're hoping to shed some light because it's crazy. It can be a fatal disease."

Many attendees were drawn by the opportunity to celebrate while supporting a vital cause.

"The derby is always a great excuse to celebrate," said Elizabeth Allen, a Watertown resident attending the party. "But I'm also always looking for a charity foundation to support, and I think that Sophie's is a really good cause."

With over 300 tickets sold, organizers aimed to raise a minimum of $15,000 from the event. Proceeds are dedicated to funding research focused on developing effective treatments and ultimately finding a cure for GSD1b.