Boston to kickoff Pride Month with flag raising ceremony

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu will host a flag raising ceremony Monday to celebrate the start of Pride Month.
The ceremony is set to begin at 10:30 a.m. at City Hall Plaza.
The city will be lighting up City Hall in rainbow colors, which will remain lit for the majority of June, Wu's office said in a release Friday.
Wu and other city leaders will also talk about Boston's commitment to equity and equality for all LGBTQ+ communities.
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.