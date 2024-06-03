Boston

Boston to kickoff Pride Month with flag raising ceremony

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and other city leaders will talk about the city's commitment to equity and equality for all LGBTQ+ communities

By Staff Reports

Boston_Pride_Week_Underway.jpg

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu will host a flag raising ceremony Monday to celebrate the start of Pride Month.

The ceremony is set to begin at 10:30 a.m. at City Hall Plaza.

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are

The city will be lighting up City Hall in rainbow colors, which will remain lit for the majority of June, Wu's office said in a release Friday.

Wu and other city leaders will also talk about Boston's commitment to equity and equality for all LGBTQ+ communities.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More Pride Month stories

Pride Month 13 hours ago

Adele claps back at audience member who heckled Pride Month at Las Vegas residency

LGBTQ Jun 1

LGBTQ+ Pride Month is starting to show its colors around the world. What to know

LGBTQ May 30

Federal officials warn of increased terror threat at Pride events

This article tagged under:

BostonMassachusettsPride MonthBoston Pride
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us