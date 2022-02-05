Boston Launches Office, Commission on Black Male Advancement

Boston has launched a new city office and commission to ensure Black men and boys have equitable access to opportunities in the city.

Democratic Mayor Michelle Wu said this week the Mayor’s Office for Black Male Advancement will work to “improve outcomes and reduce systemic barriers to advancement” for Black men and boys.

Frank Farrow, a Boston native who served on Wu’s mayoral campaign, will serve as the office's inaugural executive director. The office will also support the newly-formed Black Men and Boys Commission, which will consist of 21 members.

The commission is accepting applications through the end of February.