Boston leaders address climate resilience amid federal funding concerns

Mayor Michelle Wu says Boston has moved quickly to make sure current federal funding that helps keep the city prepared for weather emergencies is secure after President Donald Trump took office

By John Moroney

Boston has received a lot of financial help from Washington over the years to make the city more resilient to climate change. Some are now wondering if that'll change as the Trump administration pushes to cut government's costs.

"We want to protect Boston right now, and the benefit-cost ratio to protecting the communities, the businesses, the neighborhoods here, is very positive," said Brian Swett, the city's chief climate officer.

Mayor Michelle Wu says the city moved quickly to make sure current federal funding for climate resilience was secure with the new administration in Washington. She's not sure what will happen in the future.

"We are looking to maximize everything we can do at the local level, to tap in with cities around the country, and also to work with other sectors here in Boston," she said.

Boston's been lucky so far this winter, but coastal and inland flooding have become serious concerns.

The city has set aside $75 million of its own for climate resilience.

"The investments that we're making upfront to reduce the risk is a way more efficient and effective investment than the cost of repair afterwards," said Chris Osgood, director of the city's Office of Climate Resilience.

Rising tides and waters are especially worrisome in Boston, where one sixth of the city is built on landfill.

