Boston leaders address climate resilience amid federal funding concerns

Boston has received a lot of financial help from Washington over the years to make the city more resilient to climate change. Some are now wondering if that'll change as the Trump administration pushes to cut government's costs.

"We want to protect Boston right now, and the benefit-cost ratio to protecting the communities, the businesses, the neighborhoods here, is very positive," said Brian Swett, the city's chief climate officer.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Mayor Michelle Wu says the city moved quickly to make sure current federal funding for climate resilience was secure with the new administration in Washington. She's not sure what will happen in the future.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

"We are looking to maximize everything we can do at the local level, to tap in with cities around the country, and also to work with other sectors here in Boston," she said.

Boston's been lucky so far this winter, but coastal and inland flooding have become serious concerns.

The city has set aside $75 million of its own for climate resilience.

"The investments that we're making upfront to reduce the risk is a way more efficient and effective investment than the cost of repair afterwards," said Chris Osgood, director of the city's Office of Climate Resilience.

Rising tides and waters are especially worrisome in Boston, where one sixth of the city is built on landfill.