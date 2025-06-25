Boston Legacy FC announces Filipa Patão as first head coach

Boston Legacy FC, the new National Women's Soccer League team scheduled to begin play in 2026, announced Filipa Patão as their first-ever head coach on Wednesday morning, pending approval of her visa.

"Filipa demonstrates all of the qualities that personify this club and the way we want to play: with passion, grit, and style," Boston Legacy FC controlling owner Jennifer Epstein said. "She is a coach who loves to develop players and loves to win, and that attitude is very evident in the way she is approaching our inaugural 2026 season head-on. We can't wait to watch her build Boston's next championship team."

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Patão comes to Boston from Portuguese club Benfica, where she has been the head coach of the women's senior team since 2020, compiling a 156-28-15 record. She began her career with Benfica in 2007 as a youth coach, steadily moving up the ranks.

Under Patão, Benfica won the Campeonato Nacional, Portugal’s top flight, five years in a row. She also took Benfica to the quarterfinals of the 2023-24 UEFA Women’s Champions League, the first Portuguese club to advance that far, and the second round of UWCL in 2024-25. For her 2024 performance she was nominated for the Ballon d'Or's first Women's Coach of the Year award.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"I'm very excited about going to Boston. I can't wait to get to the city, meet all the people and start working," Patão said. "The American league is extremely competitive and that's one of the reasons I accepted this project: I like competition, difficulty, and getting the players to strive for more and better. To transform themselves and always demand more of themselves. I know that Boston fans are passionate about the city and their teams and I'm looking forward to building a new history with them."

Boston and an expansion team in Denver will bring the NWSL to 16 teams when they begin play next year. The Boston team signed a lease last year to play at White Stadium in Franklin Park.