Boston NWSL team reveals new crest to complete club brand

Boston's expansion National Women's Soccer League team announced its new crest on Saturday, completing the club brand following the launch of the new team name earlier this year.

Boston Legacy Football Club said the swan crest is the culmination of a five-month design process, led by graphic designer Matthew Wolff, that combines classic elements with sleek lines and a minimalist strength, honoring the past while looking forward to the future. "It is in motion and always ready: wings raised, strength in fluidity, equally prepared to attack and defend."

“This crest is another step in building a new sporting legacy in Boston,” Boston Legacy FC controlling manager Jennifer Epstein said in a statement. “Swans encompass our core club values of integrity, grit, and style. They are famously loyal, relentless in defending their territory, and iconic residents of our waterways and green spaces. We are excited to see our fans and players wearing this incredible crest when we kick off in 2026 at Gillette Stadium, and continue to build towards the future with our home field of White Stadium in partnership with the City of Boston.”

Women’s professional soccer belongs here in Boston.



Introducing our club crest 💚 pic.twitter.com/eofD9AZccy — Boston Legacy FC (@NWSLBoston) June 7, 2025

The team revealed additional details about their new crest, including the swan, the shield and the colors that were chosen as part of the design.

The swan

The central symbol of the crest, the swan, is a relentless protector, renowned for being loyal to the end and aggressively territorial.

The eight feathers represent the eight original NWSL teams, including the Boston Breakers, and are angled to reflect the lines of the iconic Zakim Bridge.

Swans have long been a cultural fixture in Boston and the Emerald Necklace, which features Boston Public Garden, the first public botanical garden in the United States.

The shield

The crest is bounded by a traditional soccer shield drawn with modern lines and stylized angles as the club moves forward into the future. It signals that Boston is both a foundational city in sports and one that continues to lead the next era.

The colors

Green grounds the club in Boston; a city rich in pride, history, and green spaces. Green for our parks, including Franklin Park, the home of White Stadium, but in a bold and bright shade to ensure we always stand out and look forward.

Black and White provide timeless structure and a high contrast base that allows bold color and story to shine.

BOS Nation FC apologized "to the LGBTQ+ community and to the trans community in particular for the hurt we caused" with an ad campaign released as Boston's new women's soccer team's name was unveiled. The "Too Many Balls" ad quickly sparked criticism.

The crest's reveal comes three months after the team announced its new name. The original name BOS Nation was unveiled in October with a widely criticized marketing campaign, "Too Many Balls," which some considered offensive. A day later, the team apologized, saying it "missed the mark" with an attempt to "create a bold and buzzworthy brand launch campaign."

Boston and an expansion team in Denver will bring the NWSL to 16 teams when they begin play next year. The Boston team signed a lease last year to play at White Stadium in Franklin Park.