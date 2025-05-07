Flights were grounded at Boston Logan International Airport Wednesday afternoon after an issue with a landing plane that had to be towed from a runway, officials said.

The ground stop has been lifted since the plane reported having an issue about 1:30 p.m., according to MassPort, which runs Logan airport. The Republic Airways plane landed without incident, but had to be towed from the runway.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The representative for Massport didn't share the nature of the incident.

NBC News has reached out to the FAA for more information.