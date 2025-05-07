Boston

Plane towed at Boston's Logan airport in incident that briefly grounded flights

The Republic Airways plane landed without incident, but had to be towed from the runway

By Asher Klein

Logan Airport generic
NBC10 Boston

Flights were grounded at Boston Logan International Airport Wednesday afternoon after an issue with a landing plane that had to be towed from a runway, officials said.

The ground stop has been lifted since the plane reported having an issue about 1:30 p.m., according to MassPort, which runs Logan airport. The Republic Airways plane landed without incident, but had to be towed from the runway.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The representative for Massport didn't share the nature of the incident.

NBC News has reached out to the FAA for more information.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

More on Boston's Logan airport

Travel Apr 17

Massport monitoring how tariffs could impact travel and port activity

Boston Mar 21

Why Tom Brady popped into Boston's Logan airport to hand out free burgers

Boston Mar 18

Hydraulics issue forces JetBlue flight from Boston to Denver to return to Logan

This article tagged under:

BostonLogan International Airport
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us