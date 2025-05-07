Flights were grounded at Boston Logan International Airport Wednesday afternoon after an issue with a landing plane that had to be towed from a runway, officials said.
The ground stop has been lifted since the plane reported having an issue about 1:30 p.m., according to MassPort, which runs Logan airport. The Republic Airways plane landed without incident, but had to be towed from the runway.
The representative for Massport didn't share the nature of the incident.
NBC News has reached out to the FAA for more information.