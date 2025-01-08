Boston

Person opens door of taxiing plane at Boston's Logan airport; 1 detained

A JetBlue representative said the person opened the door over the wing on Flight 161 to San Juan "for unknown reasons," then stayed on the aircraft

First responders surrounding a JetBlue plane at Boston's Logan International Airport during an incident Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025.
A person tried to open the door of a taxiing plane at Boston's Logan International Airport Tuesday night, according to the airport. One person has been detained.

An emergency slide on the JetBlue plane, which was set to fly to San Juan, Puerto Rico, was deployed during the incident, a Massport spokeswoman told NBC10 Boston. No one was hurt.

A Massachusetts State Police spokesman confirmed that one person was detained over reports of a disturbance on a taxiing aircraft.

The incident was reported about 7:25 p.m., according to the Massachusetts State Police spokesman. More details weren't immediately available.

A JetBlue representative said in a statement to NBC News the person opened the door over the wing on Flight 161 "for unknown reasons," then stayed on the aircraft. They noted the plane was delayed but that the airline was "working to get our customers on their way as quickly as possible."

The statement referred further questions about the person who opened the door to them.

