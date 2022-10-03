Local

Tuskegee Airmen

Mural Dedicated to Tuskegee Airmen Unveiled at Boston's Logan Airport

"Woody" Woodhouse is "one of those people who managed to climb above the rancor and prejudice and the indignity … because, honestly, he was just bigger than that," Gov. Charlie Baker said

By Asher Klein

Lt. Col. Enoch O'Dell "Woody" Woodhouse II of the Tuskegee Airmen in front of a mural honoring his service to the country at Boston's Logan International Airport Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at the mural's unveiling ceremony.
NBC10 Boston

Two murals dedicated to one of the last living members of the Tuskegee Airmen were unveiled at Boston Logan International Airport Monday.

Lt. Col. Enoch O'Dell "Woody" Woodhouse II was on hand at the arrivals area of Terminal C, near the USO facility, for the ceremony honoring his service in the U.S. military's first all-Black military aviation division.

"When I look around here and see what all of the organizations and all of the people can do for one purpose, [it] is amazing to me," said Woodhouse, who is from Massachusetts and still lives in the area.

The Tuskegee Airmen are famed for helping the country win the war in the air despite the racism they dealt with on the ground.

"Woody's one of those people who managed to climb above the rancor and prejudice and the indignity … because, honestly, he was just bigger than that," Gov. Charlie Baker said.

He said the mural was meant as a thank you to both Woodhouse and to the Tuskegee Airmen as a whole.

