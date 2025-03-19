Deal with Massport would transform Uber, Lyft trips at Boston's Logan airport

Massport, Uber and Lyft have struck deals they say will help both rideshare passengers and drivers at Boston's Logan airport.

The agreements would bump the surcharge for Uber and Lyft rides at Logan from $3.25 to $5.50 starting this July — but not as high as $7.50 by 2028, which Massport proposed earlier this year, according to Wednesday's announcement.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The deals would have Massport expand curbside access to Uber and Lyft users (it wasn't immediately clear if the central dropoff and pickup locations would continue) while Uber and Lyft would add a car-sharing feature and shuttle service while changing their algorithms so drivers can spend longer at the airport waiting to pick passengers up after dropping others off, according to the announcement.

Shared rides would only have a $1.50 fee.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Asked if the cost under the agreement would still eventually rise to $7.50, a representative for Massport told NBC10 Boston more information will be shared at Thursday's meeting of the MBTA Board of Directors, which will have to approve the deals.

The price of a trip to Boston's Logan Airport may increase for anyone using rideshare apps.

"As Boston Logan continues to grow, we expect even more travelers to use Ride Apps. We need to improve the infrastructure to support them, as well as our other ground transportation services so we are able to move more passengers with the least impact," Massport CEO Rich Davey said in a statement, saying the agreement will make trips to the airport cheaper while alleviating traffic.

Representatives for Uber and Lyft shared positive statements about the agreements.

"Lyft appreciates the productive conversations we've been able to have with Massport since their initial announcement," Lyft Public Policy Manager Brendan Joyce said in a statement. "While we still have concerns about increasing fees on riders, this is a step in the right direction. It allows us to improve the rider experience at Logan as we continue to look for ways to equitably fund the airport's future success."

"We are pleased to have negotiated this compromise with Massport that will get passengers to and from Logan Airport more efficiently, while at the same time reducing congestion in the area," said Josh Gold, Uber's senior director of public policy and communications, in a statement. "We will continue to work with Massport to get travelers as close to the curb as possible and will always advocate for the best service for riders and the best platform for drivers."