Summer-like today but cooler temps and more rain in days ahead

After such a pleasant stretch of weather, no one wants to hear about more rain in the days ahead. Especially this weekend.

Maybe I should just stop typing right here. After all, what socially redeeming value Is there in spoiling plans, sporting events, and summer vibes?

Well, perhaps your plans aren’t on Thursday or Saturday morning. Maybe they’re in the afternoon, when most of the steady rain has moved away and we dry out. There’s even hope for a few rays of sun Saturday afternoon. So it’s not all about the gloom of this damp late spring pattern. There is some glimmer of hope to cling to.

After that Pollyanna-like intro, here are the bleaker facts.

Today is our last day near 80 for the next seven days.

We’ll glide back down to the low 60s Thursday (50s at the very worst) and struggle to keep 70 in close range through the remainder of the weekend and into early next week.

While not a soaker of system, Thursday’s event will keep the skies gray.

Friday sees a little sun before it clouds up again later in the day. Saturday’s storm system is on us Friday night and it’s zipping along. That’s likely why some of our guidance brightens the afternoon and brings us back to the mid/upper 60s (or dare I say 70) late.

Longer range is worthy of a hip, hip, hooray. The major pattern shift cold mean several days in the 80s after Tuesday of next week. The warmup is fragile, but it appears consistent, which boosts confidence (and spirits) in the long term.