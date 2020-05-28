Local

Boston Man Allegedly Tried to Entice Child Online

Daniel O'Brien is being charged with enticement of a child under 16 after allegedly soliciting an undercover detective posing as a 13-year-old girl

A Boston man has been arrested after allegedly trying to entice a child on the Internet.

Daniel O'Brien, 42, was arrested Thursday morning after an ongoing investigation. He is being charged with enticement of a child under 16.

Authorities in Maryland contacted the Boston Police Department for help apprehending O'Brien, a registered sex offender who had allegedly solicited a detective who was posing as a 13-year-old girl on social media.

O'Brien contacted the undercover detective on April 28, according to police, continuing to exchange messages until May 5.

O'Brien is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.

