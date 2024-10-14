Boston man arrested for brandishing a gun during Uber ride in Medford

A Boston man is facing numerous charges after he allegedly brandished a gun during an Uber ride in Medford, Massachusetts, last week.

Medford police said they received a call around 1:40 a.m. on Friday for a report of an intoxicated man who had brandished a firearm during an Uber ride in the area of Rockwell Avenue.

Later that day, police said they followed up on the case and obtained surveillance footage of the suspect entering an address on the Mystic Valley Parkway. The search warrant was executed around 2:30 p.m., and the suspect was located.

During their search, police said they found large amounts of drugs and money, along with a loaded gun. The serial number had been scratched out, making it unreadable.

The suspect, identified by police as 33-year-old Jaliel Langston, of Boston, was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a firearm, subsequent offense; unlawful possession of ammunition; possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony; possession of a firearm with a mutilated serial number during a felony; drug trafficking and possession with intent to distribute, subsequent offense.

Langston is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday in Somerville District Court.