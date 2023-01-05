Local

milton

Boston Man Arrested Months After Deadly Crash in Milton

Michael McGrath died and a child who was in his pickup truck needed surgery after the crash in March 2022, police said at the time

By Staff Reports

A man has been arrested in a car crash that left a man dead and a child seriously hurt in Milton, Massachusetts, last March, prosecutors said Thursday.

Manuel Afonseca, 41, was arrested and is due in Quincy District Court Thursday afternoon, according to the Norfolk District Attorney's Office.

The Boston man had been left in critical condition after the crash on Blue Hill Avenue on March 9, 2022, officials said at the time. Michael McGrath, 56, died and a child who was in his pickup truck needed surgery after the crash.

McGrath's Chevrolet Silverado crashed with an Ifiniti Q50 sedan about 6:08 p.m. that night, police said at the time.

The crash left wreckage strewn across Blue Hill Avenue.

