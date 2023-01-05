Boston Man Arrested Months After Deadly Crash in Milton

A man has been arrested in a car crash that left a man dead and a child seriously hurt in Milton, Massachusetts, last March, prosecutors said Thursday.

Manuel Afonseca, 41, was arrested and is due in Quincy District Court Thursday afternoon, according to the Norfolk District Attorney's Office.

The Boston man had been left in critical condition after the crash on Blue Hill Avenue on March 9, 2022, officials said at the time. Michael McGrath, 56, died and a child who was in his pickup truck needed surgery after the crash.

A person was killed crash in Milton, Massachusetts.

McGrath's Chevrolet Silverado crashed with an Ifiniti Q50 sedan about 6:08 p.m. that night, police said at the time.

The crash left wreckage strewn across Blue Hill Avenue.