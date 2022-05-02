Boston Man Arrested on Gun Charges After Incident at AAU Basketball Tournament

A Boston man is facing multiple gun charges following an incident at an AAU basketball tournament in Westford, Massachusetts, over the weekend.

Jose A. Mow, 34, of Boston, is charged with carrying a firearm without a license, possession of ammunition, improper storage of a firearm, assault with a dangerous weapon, disturbance of a public assembly and operating after a license revocation, Westford police said.

Police said they arrested Mow after responding to The Mill Works facility on Town Farm Road around 3 p.m. Sunday for a report of a disturbance.

The exact nature of the disturbance was not disclosed by police, but video posted on social media showed people running from the courts. A parent whose child was playing in the tournament told NBC10 Boston that a man pulled out a gun during a game.

"All we heard was gun, gun gun!," the parent said.

“All we heard was gun! Gun! Gun!” Parent whose child was playing in AAU tournament in Westford over the weekend describes what it was like when a man pulled out a gun during the game. A Boston man is now facing charges.@nbc10boston @necn pic.twitter.com/FdsiGnivCk — Abbey Niezgoda NBC10 Boston (@AbbeyNBCBoston) May 2, 2022

Westford police said in a Facebook post Sunday that no shots were fired.

But one parent said on Facebook that it was "more than a disturbance," with some children crying and afraid for their lives.

"One of the scariest moments of my life," another parent said. "Not knowing where my son went, people screaming and running."