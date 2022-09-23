Boston Man Arrested on Multiple Sexual Assault Charges

A Boston man was arrested Friday morning on multiple sexual assault charges dating back to 2017, police said.

Boston police said members of their fugitive unit, sexual assault unit and the Milton Police Department arrested William Mancortes, 43, of Hyde Park, on five outstanding warrants out of Boston Municipal Court charging him with two counts of rape and one count of indecent assault and battery on a person 14 years or over. He was also wanted out of Quincy District Court for one count of aggravated rape and one count of kidnapping.

Investigators said a sexual assault evidence collection kit helped them identify Mancortes in connection to these separate incidents and could result in additional charges.

Mancortes is scheduled to be arraigned sometime Friday in Boston Municipal Court, the Suffolk District Attorney's Office confirmed.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Boston police said their investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word "TIP" to 27463.