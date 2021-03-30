Boston Man Charged in Roommate's Death at Vacation Rental in Hawaii

A Boston man is one of two people charged in connection with the death of their roommate at a Hawaii vacation rental early Monday morning.

Alexander Germany-Wald, 31, of Boston, and Benjamin Fleming, 37, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, are facing manslaughter charges for allegedly killing their 30-year-old roommate during a physical altercation.

Hawaii Island Police said they received a call at 2:09 a.m. Monday for a man who was unresponsive and not breathing at a vacation rental on Walua Road in Kailua-Kona.

Hawaii Fire Department personnel performed CPR but were unable to resuscitate him.

A preliminary investigation determined that a verbal argument between the men escalated and turned physical, police said.

Both Germany-Wald and Fleming are being held at the Kealakehe Police Station pending further investigation. It was not immediately clear if they have an attorney.

Police said the identity of the victim is being withheld pending positive identificaiton and notification of next of kin.