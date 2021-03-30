Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Hawaii

Boston Man Charged in Roommate's Death at Vacation Rental in Hawaii

Alexander Germany-Wald, 31, of Boston, and Benjamin Fleming, 37, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, are facing manslaughter charges for allegedly killing their 30-year-old roommate during a physical altercation

By Marc Fortier

Ambulance Day Generic OTSstock
FILE/Getty Images

A Boston man is one of two people charged in connection with the death of their roommate at a Hawaii vacation rental early Monday morning.

Alexander Germany-Wald, 31, of Boston, and Benjamin Fleming, 37, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, are facing manslaughter charges for allegedly killing their 30-year-old roommate during a physical altercation.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Hawaii Island Police said they received a call at 2:09 a.m. Monday for a man who was unresponsive and not breathing at a vacation rental on Walua Road in Kailua-Kona.

Hawaii Fire Department personnel performed CPR but were unable to resuscitate him.

A preliminary investigation determined that a verbal argument between the men escalated and turned physical, police said.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Both Germany-Wald and Fleming are being held at the Kealakehe Police Station pending further investigation. It was not immediately clear if they have an attorney.

Police said the identity of the victim is being withheld pending positive identificaiton and notification of next of kin.

More Massachusetts stories

coronavirus 4 hours ago

Baker, CDC Director to Tour FEMA Mass Vaccination Site, Give COVID Update: WATCH LIVE

Bedford 17 hours ago

Friends Remember Mass. Mom Killed on Maine Beach: ‘She Was So Full of Life'

This article tagged under:

HawaiiBOSTONAlexander Germany-WaldBenjamin Fleming
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us