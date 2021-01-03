Boston Man Charged in Scituate Crash After He Fled Traffic Stop

A Boston man who allegedly fled a traffic stop before crashing his vehicle in the front yard of a home in Scituate, Massachusetts, is facing a number of charges, including driving with a suspended license, police said.

The Cohasset Police Department is charging Dion Smith, 31, of Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, with negligent operation of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license for OUI, failure to stop for a police officer, speeding and marked lanes violation.

Around 9:50 p.m. Saturday, Cohasset police received a 911 call reporting an erratic driver on North Main Street traveling toward the Scituate town line, Chief William Quigley said.

Soon after the call, a Cohasset officer observed the suspect's vehicle driving on the wrong side of the road and driving erratically. The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the driver, later identified as Smith, fled, police said.

Smith continued driving south on Main Street into Scituate, where he crashed into a tree and came to a stop in a front yard on Country Way, according to police.

Smith suffered serious injuries in the crash and was taken to South Shore Hospital. Police say his injuries are not considered to be life threatening.

Police said additional charges may be forthcoming. An investigation is ongoing.