Boston man faces charges in woman's murder last month in South End

More than a month after a woman's murder in Boston's South End, the father of her three children is facing charges.

Shantel Gillespie, 30, was found dead on Dec. 12 at her luxury apartment building on Harrison Avenue. While authorities initially gave limited information, they said the following week that the case was being investigated as a murder.

Eric McPhail of Boston is due to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon at Boston Municipal Court, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced Tuesday.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

"This was a lengthy and thorough investigation and I'm grateful for the work of all involved to bring this suspect forward to answer for Shantel Gillespie's tragic death," Hayden said in a statement.

Gillespie was a student in the nursing program at Labouré College of Healthcare in Milton and was preparing for her pinning ceremony in January. She also worked at Boston Children's Hospital.

“Shantel Gillespie was a valued member of our hospital family, known for her dedication, compassion, and unwavering commitment to the care of our patients," Boston Children's Hospital said in a statement. "Her sudden passing is a tremendous loss to our organization, and we extend our deepest sympathies to her family.”

The apartment building where Gillespie was found dead is known as The Harris, and tenants told NBC10 Boston the incident was very surprising.

"It's obviously very upsetting, and all my condolences to the family," said building resident Victoria Izzo. "Definitely a little nerve-wracking."

"This is very dramatic and traumatic," added resident Jamelle Davis. "You would not think something like that would happen where you stay at."

"I came down to a whole bunch of cops, more cops outside," said Michael Dzialo, who also lives in the building.

"I don't quite know what to make of it, I mean a loss of life is absolutely tragic" said Fraser Simpson, another resident. "It's very surprising and very different to anything I would have expected in this neighborhood."

Police are asking for anyone with information on Gillespie's death to call 617-343-4470. Anonymous tips can be called in to the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word "TIP" to 27463.