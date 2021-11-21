Boston Man Fatally Shot in Front of Malden 7-Eleven

An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot outside of a convenience store Saturday night in Malden, Massachusetts.

According to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office, a 22-year-old Boston man "had a brief interaction" in front of the 7-Eleven convenience store on Salem Street around 9:40a.m. Authorities say one of the individuals opened fire, striking the man. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No one has been arrested in the incident. Authorities are asking that anyone with information on the incident contact Malden Police.