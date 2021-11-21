Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Malden

Boston Man Fatally Shot in Front of Malden 7-Eleven

file photo of police sirens
Shutterstock

An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot outside of a convenience store Saturday night in Malden, Massachusetts.

According to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office, a 22-year-old Boston man "had a brief interaction" in front of the 7-Eleven convenience store on Salem Street around 9:40a.m. Authorities say one of the individuals opened fire, striking the man. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

No one has been arrested in the incident. Authorities are asking that anyone with information on the incident contact Malden Police.

This article tagged under:

Malden
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us