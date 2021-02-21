Boston Man in Custody After Victim Stabbed, Vehicle Shot in Randolph

A 30-year-old Boston man was stabbed and gunshots were fired at a vehicle in Randolph late Saturday, authorities said.

One man is in custody and is expected to face multiple charges, according to Randolph police.

A 911 call for a stabbing around 11 p.m. Saturday led police to North Main St., where they found the victim in a car. The vehicle was riddled with five bullet holes, and the man seemed to have a gunshot wound in his upper back.

Upon further investigation, authorities determined it was actually a stab wound, for which the victim was transported to Boston Medical Center. The injury was serious but not life-threatening, Chief William Pace said in a statement Sunday morning.

The original crime scene, police believe, occurred less than a mile away on Nelson Drive, where they found multiple shell casings.

Authorities found a 28-year-old Boston man in the area hiding in a pile of snow, who they said did not cooperate with police and tried to hide from K-9 units.

He was bitten in the leg by one of the dogs, police say, and later transported to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton for treatment.

As he was brought into custody, Randolph police found him armed with an unregistered, semi-automatic weapon.

Police say the 28-year-old man will likely face numerous charges including Armed Assault with Intent to Murder and multiple gun charges, since he does not possess a license to carry firearms.

The Randolph Police Department say the investigation is active, but there is no danger to the community.