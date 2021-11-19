Local

Man Indicted in Speedboat Crash That Killed Somerville Woman to Be Arraigned

Ryan Denver, 38, is charged with involuntary manslaughter, three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

By Claudia Chiappa

The driver and owner of a speedboat that crashed last summer in Boston Harbor, killing 27-year-old Jeanica Julce of Somerville, is set to be arraigned on Friday.

Ryan Denver, 38, of Boston, is charged with involuntary manslaughter, three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Denver was driving his Pursuit DC 365 speedboat, named “Make it Go Away,” in the Boston Harbor in the early morning of July 17, 2021. The 37-foot-long, 17,000-pound vessel was carrying eight people when it struck a fixed day marker around 2:50 a.m.

The boat hit the navigational aid with such “destructive force” that the boat sank and all eight individuals fell into the harbor, prosecutors said.

Officials responded to the scene and rescued Denver and six other passengers. Julce was not immediately located. Her body was found later in the morning and she was pronounced dead.

An attorney for Denver said in a statement last month that Denver was sober at the time of the incident and that he has been cooperating with investigators. He was indicted at the end of October.

