Boston Man With Machine Gun in BMW Flees Traffic Stop, Later Found and Arrested: Police

Multiple agencies spent hours searching Monday for a man who fled a traffic stop in Boston after police tried to arrest him for illegally possessing firearms.

Michael Williams, 31, of Boston, was eventually found and taken into custody, police said. He is facing numerous weapons charges and is being held without bail until his arraignment in Dorchester District Court.

According to Massachusetts State Police, a trooper who was patrolling Blue Hill Avenue in Boston around 3 a.m. Monday pulled over a gray BMW at the intersection of McLellan Street after he saw it speed by him and run a red light.

While running an electronic inquiry on the driver, who was identified as Williams, the trooper discovered Williams was not properly licensed to be driving in Massachusetts, and he was also the target of a warning from the Boston Regional Intelligence Center that he may be in illegal possession of firearms.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The trooper removed Williams, who is not licensed to carry firearms, from the car and allegedly saw a gun on the floorboard of the vehicle. As the trooper tried to place Williams under arrest, Williams allegedly ran away from the scene, prompting the trooper to chase after him.

The search for Williams lasted several hours, police said, but he was eventually located and arrested. As Williams was being booked into jail, police allege they found numerous brand new credit cards in his wallet that did not bear his name.

According to police, a search of Williams' vehicle turned up a Glock 17 pistol, loaded with 18 rounds of ammunition, that had modifications allowing the pistol to fire fully automatic, and an AR-15 style rifle loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition along with over one pound of marijuana.

Williams is scheduled to be arraigned on the following charges: Failure to stop; speeding; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; illegal possession of a firearm, two counts; possession of a large capacity feeding device, two counts; possession of ammunition without FID card; carrying a loaded firearm; improper storage of large capacity firearm; illegal possession of assault weapon; illegal possession of machine gun; resisting arrest; trespassing; possession of counterfeit credit cards; and possession of a Class D substance with intent to distribute.

It was not immediately clear if Williams had retained an attorney who could speak to the charges on his behalf.