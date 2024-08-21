Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's case returns to court over juror bias claims

The case of Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev is scheduled to return to court in Boston on Wednesday as a judge probes defense claims of juror bias.

U.S. District Court Judge George A. O'Toole Jr., who presided over Tsarnaev's 2015 trial, was ordered in March by a three-judge panel of the Boston-based 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to conduct a new investigation into potential bias by two jurors. Tsarnaev was sentenced to death for his role in the bombing that killed three people and injured hundreds near the marathon's finish line in 2013 and remains imprisoned at a supermax federal penitentiary in Colorado.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

If the judge finds that either juror should have been disqualified, the appeals court said he should vacate Tsarnaev’s sentence and hold a new penalty-phase trial to determine whether Tsarnaev should be sentenced to death.

According to The Boston Globe, O'Toole is expected to meet with the defense team and prosecutors to discuss "scheduling and other issues related to his inquiry" at Monday's status conference, scheduled for 11 a.m. at Boston's Moakley federal courthouse. Tsarnaev is not expected to attend.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

This is just the latest twist in the long-running case, which has already been argued in front of the U.S. Supreme Court once. The high court in 2022 reinstated the death sentence imposed on 31-year-old Tsarnaev after the 1st Circuit threw out the sentence in 2020. The circuit court found then that the trial judge did not sufficiently question jurors about their exposure to extensive news coverage of the bombing. The Supreme Court justices voted 6-3 in 2022 when they ruled that the 1st Circuit’s decision was wrong.

The 1st Circuit took another look at the case after Tsarnaev’s lawyers urged it to examine issues the Supreme Court didn’t consider. Among them was whether the trial judge wrongly forced the trial to be held in Boston and wrongly denied defense challenges to seating two jurors they say lied during questioning.

A ruling calls for a review of jurors years after Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was sentenced to death for his role in the Boston Marathon bombings.

Despite a moratorium on federal executions imposed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, the Justice Department has continued to push to uphold the death sentence in Tsarnaev’s case. The moratorium came after former President Donald Trump’s administration put to death 13 inmates in its final six months.

Oral arguments before the three-judge 1st Circuit panel more than a year ago focused on two jurors Tsarnaev’s lawyers say were dishonest during the lengthy jury selection process.

One of them said she had not commented about the case online, but she had retweeted a post calling Tsarnaev a “piece of garbage.” Another juror said none of his Facebook friends had commented on the trial, even though one had urged him to “play the part” so he could get on the jury and send Tsarnaev to “jail where he will be taken care of,” defense attorneys say. Tsarnaev’s lawyers raised those concerns during jury selection, but say the judge chose not to look into them further.

For the first time, we're hearing radio communications from the moments authorities found Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev hiding in a boat in Watertown.

William Glaser, a Justice Department lawyer, acknowledged during oral arguments before the 1st Circuit appeals court that the jurors made inaccurate statements, but said other disclosures suggested they misremembered rather than lied. He argued that the trial judge did nothing wrong.

The appeals court said there are potentially “innocuous” explanations for the jurors’ conduct, like they forgot about their social media posts or misunderstood the judge’s questions. But the trial judge’s “error was in failing to conduct an inquiry sufficient to rule out the more pernicious explanations,” the appeals court said.

The appeals court panel voted 2-1 in favor of sending the case back down for more investigation into the jurors. Those who supported the idea were Judges William Kayatta Jr. and O. Rogeriee Thompson, who were both nominated to the court by President Barack Obama.

Judge Jeffrey Howard, who was nominated by George W. Bush, dissented, writing that there was “ample basis for the district court to arrive at the judgment that the two jurors in question were not improperly biased.”

Tsarnaev’s guilt in the deaths of Lingzi Lu, a 23-year-old Boston University graduate student from China; Krystle Campbell, a 29-year-old restaurant manager from Medford, Massachusetts; and 8-year-old Martin Richard, of Boston, was not at issue in the appeal, only whether he should be put to death or imprisoned for life.

Defense lawyers argued that Tsarnaev had fallen under the influence of his older brother, Tamerlan, who died in a gun battle with police a few days after the April 15, 2013, bombing.

Tsarnaev was convicted of all 30 charges against him, including conspiracy and use of a weapon of mass destruction and the killing of Massachusetts Institute of Technology Police Officer Sean Collier during the Tsarnaev brothers’ getaway attempt.

Prosecutors told jurors that the men carried out the attack to punish the United States for its wars in Muslim countries. In the boat where Tsarnaev was found hiding, he had scrawled a confession that referred to the wars and wrote, among other things, “Stop killing our innocent people and we will stop.”