Boston Marathon Champions Press Conference: WATCH LIVE

The Boston Athletic Association will celebrate the champions of the 127th Boston Marathon at a press conference Tuesday at 10 a.m.

You can watch the press conference live in the video player above.

The event will feature champions and other notable finishers from Monday's race, along with B.A.A. officials.

Defending Boston Marathon champion Evans Chebet won the men's professional division on Monday, leaving world record holder Eliud Kipchoge behind at Heartbreak Hill to spoil the two-time Olympic gold medalist's much-anticipated debut and win in 2 hours, 5 minutes, 54 seconds.

Gabriel Geay of Tanzania won a footrace for second, finishing 10 seconds behind the winner and two seconds ahead of Kenyan Benson Kipruto. Kipchoge finished sixth — just his third major marathon loss to go with 12 victories.

Hellen Obiri, a two-time Olympic silver medalist in the 5,000 meters, won the women’s race in 2:21:38 to complete the Kenyan sweep. Amane Beriso of Ethiopia was second, 12 seconds back, followed seven seconds later by Israeli Lonah Salpeter.

Marcel Hug of Switzerland won the men’s wheelchair race in a course record time – his sixth victory here. American Susannah Scaroni won her first Boston title despite having to stop early to tighten a wheel that began to wobble on the bumpy pavement.

Also running were former Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara, who finished in 3:38:23, and celebrity chef Daniel Humm, with a time of 2:58:53. Olympic tennis gold medalist Monica Rakitt, who was known as Monica Puig when she won the Rio Games, finished in 3:49:47. Former Boston College and NFL quarterback Doug Flutie finished in 5:28:34.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.