Monday marks the 129th Boston Marathon — the world's oldest and most prestigious annual marathon. More than 30,000 runners from around the world are competing in the 26.2-mile race from Hopkinton to Copley Square.

Reigning champions Sisay Lemma of Ethiopia and Hellen Obiri of Kenya have returned to defend their titles. Most of the top men’s finishers from 2024 are back as well, including Kenya’s Evans Chebet, the two-time Boston Marathon champion who was third last year.

Many other notable runners are also competing, including NBC10 Boston reporters Malcolm Johnson and Matt Prichard and NBC Sports Boston's Drew Carter.

Follow along below for live updates throughout the day: