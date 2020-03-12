Boston looks forward to Marathon Monday every spring, but the race may be moved back by months this year, according to a source familiar with the situation.

Discussions are ongoing about moving the Boston Marathon back to the fall, according to the source. On Wednesday, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh met with leaders of the cities and towns along the route of the race and they hope to come to a decision soon.

More than 31,000 amateur and professional runners and wheelchair athletes from around the world have signed up to participate in the event, originally scheduled for April 20. It's considered one of the biggest races in track sports.

Preparations for this year's race, the 124th running of the marathon, have taken place under a cloud as cities across the United States ready for the coronavirus outbreak.

Massachusetts has already seen nearly 100 cases and large gatherings across the country, including all NBA games, have been postponed in light of how fast the new coronavirus spreads and the danger it poses, especially to the elderly and those with compromised immune systems.

Pope Francis live-streamed his private daily mass on Thursday and asked everyone to pray for those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Other top marathons have already been either canceled or dramatically scaled back, including those in Tokyo, Paris and Rome.

Earlier this week, Walsh called marathon planning "a fluid situation," with discussions ongoing.

He's already called off another big event in Boston's calendar, the St. Patrick's Day parade, in a bid to keep city residents healthy amid the coronavirus outbreak.

