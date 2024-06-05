Boston Marathon gets a new logo. Here's what it means for the future of the race

The launch of the Boston Marathon's new logo symbolizes big things for the nonprofit organization that hosts the event.

The revamped unicorn logo showcases an athletic jawline and a new mane for the Boston Marathon's mascot, Spike. It celebrates the Boston Athletic Association's announcement to support and welcome 10,000 new runners in partnership with Bank of America. They also announced they expect $500 million in fundraising efforts over the next decade. The overarching aim is to encourage people to live a healthy lifestyle through running and grow the sport.

On Global Running Day Wednesday, the organization will be at the Boston Marathon finish line, which has been re-painted to feature the updated logo. They plan to celebrate the occasion with photo-ops and giveaways.

For Caleb McCoy, completing the 2024 Boston Marathon is yet another milestone. "It helps me to grow and heal and stay out of trouble," he said, after 15 years struggling with addiction.

“Between our mass participatory events and our support of philanthropic organizations, we aim to spearhead continued growth and enthusiasm around the sport of running while supporting those around us,” said Jack Fleming, B.A.A. President and CEO. “The B.A.A. and Bank of America are invested in running together in Boston and beyond.”

The next B.A.A. road race, the Boston 10K presented by Brigham and Women’s Hospital, will be June 23.