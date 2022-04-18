Boston Marathon Prize Money: How Much Do Winners Get?

Winners of the 126th Boston Marathon will go home with the glory of being a top athlete – and a pocket full of money.

A grand total of $879,000 will be distributed among the men and women competing in the Open, Masters, and Wheelchair divisions of the Boston Marathon.

First-place winners in the open division will be awarded $150,000, while the top finisher in the wheelchair division gets $25,000. First place of the masters will take home $5,000, and the para winner of will go home with $1,500.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

If course records are broken in the open and wheelchair races, winners will receive an additional $50,000, making the marathon the first Abbott World Marathon event to offer equal prize money to athletes competing in both divisions.

The event also became the first to award prize purse for athletes with upper limb, lower limb, and visual impairments.

Click here for a complete breakdown of how Boston Marathon prize money will be distributed to winners.