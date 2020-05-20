Boston Marathon Sept. Date in Question

It’s remains to be seen whether the Boston Marathon will take place this year because of the coronavirus.

The race was delayed in April, shortly after the outbreak, and rescheduled for September 14. Many thought that would be enough time to get the virus under control, but the rescheduled marathon now with four months away, concerns about the pandemic remain.

The race will have more than 30,000 runners and a lot more spectators lining the route. That could social distancing difficult for everyone.

“When we originally made the decision to postpone the marathon in September, we were all very hopeful the coronavirus would no longer be a significant public health risk for our residents," Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said Tuesday. "We are continuing to have right now conversations with the BAA on the best way for all of us to move forward.”

On its website, the Boston Athletic Association says it continues to work with public officials on what the marathon will look like, with health and safety remaining as a top priority.

The race has not been canceled in over 100 years, an iconic event that brings in roughly $200 million to the area each year.