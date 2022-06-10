Boston March for Our Lives Event One of Many Planned Across Country Saturday

Thousands of people are expected to gather for events across Massachusetts and the rest of the country Saturday to demand stronger gun control laws in the wake of continued mass shootings across the country.

The first March for Our Lives happened in 2018 in response to the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. The 2022 events will follow the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas and another at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York.

There are hundreds of local marches planned across the country. The Boston event will take place at Christopher Columbus Waterfront Park from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Other area March for Our Lives Events

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

March For Our Lives Salem, Mass.

MARCH FOR OUR LIVES

June 11, 2022 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

TBD, Salem, MA 01970

March For Our Lives - Andover, Mass.

MARCH FOR OUR LIVES

June 11, 2022 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Shawsheen Square, 14 York St, Andover, MA 01810

https://www.mobilize.us/indivisiblegreaterandover/event/467190/

March For Our Lives Haverhill, Mass.

MARCH FOR OUR LIVES

June 11, 2022 10:30 a.m. - noon

Whites Corner, Corner Of Water & Main St, Haverhill, MA 01830

https://facebook.com/events/s/march-for-our-lives/541994030710632/

March For Our Lives Providence, Rhode Island

MARCH FOR OUR LIVES

June 11, 2022 noon – 2 p.m.

RI State House, 82 Smith St, Providence, RI 02903

https://www.ricagv.org/registration



March For Our Lives Wareham, Mass.

MARCH FOR OUR LIVES

June 11, 2022 noon – 2 p.m.

Wareham Memorial Town Hall, 54 Marion Rd, Wareham, MA 02571

https://www.facebook.com/events/1090025668220292/ or https://fb.me/e/1Ca2Nidaa

March For Our Lives Nashua, New Hampshire

MARCH FOR OUR LIVES

June 11, 2022 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Soldiers and Sailors Monument, Nashua, NH 03060

facebook.com/events/1034177387483421/ Meeting at 12:45/1 at the Soldiers and Sailors Monument in Nashua Marching from there and reaching at around 1:30 at GREELY PARK in Nashua where there will be speeches.

MARCH FOR OUR LIVES

June 11, 2022 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Ipswich Center Green, 36 S Main St, Ipswich, MA 01938

https://meetu.ps/e/L5tHJ/xsglp/i

