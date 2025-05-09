Boston-area community grocery nonprofit closing all its stores: ‘we cannot continue'

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A local group of nonprofit community grocers that help provide food to those in need is ceasing operations.

According to a Facebook post from the business, Daily Table is shutting down all of its markets, with the post saying the following:

With heavy hearts, we share that Daily Table will be closing our doors within the next few days. This was not an easy decision. For the past 10 years, we have had the honor of serving neighborhoods across Greater Boston, working alongside our community to make affordable, nutritious food accessible to all. We are proud to have served over 3 million customers, returning over $16 million in savings to the community while removing the barriers to healthy food. The past several years have been particularly hard; navigating the challenges of COVID-19, plus the pressures of facing historically high levels of food price increases, to the current uncertain and difficult funding environment, sustaining Daily Table has become increasingly difficult. Without immediate funding to bridge us through 2025, we cannot continue. After careful consideration, we have come to the heartbreaking conclusion that we can no longer continue operations.

Please know that due to the urgency of the situation, we were unable to individually reach out to all of our longstanding partners, and we apologize if this news comes as a shock. We understand that this comes at a time when other food access resources and organizations are at risk, which makes this news even more difficult to share. We hope that those who have been generous to Daily Table will continue investing in other organizations to meet the ongoing need.

The note refers customers who may be in need of support to this link within the City of Boston website: https://www.boston.gov/departments/food-justice/food-resources

A note on its website says that Daily Table's markets in Dorchester, Roxbury, and Salem will close after business hours on Sunday, May 11, while the market in Cambridge's Central Square, will remain open through Monday, May 12. (Another store had been in Mattapan but it closed at the beginning of the year.) The website for Daily Table can be found at https://www.dailytable.org.

