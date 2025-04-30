Enjoy the sunny, warm weather — changes are on the way for our weekend

Yesterday was spectacular with sunshine and highs in the 70s and 80s. But don’t hold your breath! We’re tracking some changes on the way, with wet weather for the weekend and highs in the 50s next week!
As we move through this Wednesday, expect a few morning clouds, giving way to afternoon sunshine.
High temperatures won’t be quite as warm, with highs reaching the upper 60s and lower 70s this afternoon. Tonight, lows will drop into the mid 40s.
On Thursday, we’ll see even cooler weather. Highs will be in the mid 60s. The temperatures will rebound, though, into the 70s on Friday in advance of a frontal system that will push wet weather our way for the weekend.
Now, while a shower is possible late Thursday night, Friday will bring a slightly better chance for spotty showers to the Greater Boston area. We’re not expecting a washout.
But here we go with more wet weather for another weekend.
In fact, the last weekend (Saturday and Sunday) that had no rain recorded at Boston’s Logan Airport was the weekend March 8 and 9, 2025. Since that time, each weekend has had a trace or measurable rain recorded at the airport!
This weekend will be no different unfortunately.
Saturday morning is looking a bit drier now. However, rain chances will increase late Saturday afternoon and evening. A few showers will likely stick around on Sunday, especially along the coast.