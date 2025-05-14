Several chances for rain in next week

It’s tough to look at.

The 10-day forecast is seemingly in shambles. Several days are riddled with little shower and/or storm icons, there is no dominate stretch of sunshine or warmth, and temperatures seem to dawdle in the 60s – with few exceptions.

Although there don’t seem to be any bright sides to this forecast, it isn’t as bad as it seems.

Clouds DO dominate, but there will be several days that feature very little in the way of rain. And no day appears to be totally washed out at the moment.

Heading off today, most of our wet weather will come later in the day or overnight. We’re a little warmer than yesterday, with upper 60s near the coast and mid 70s elsewhere.

Same goes for Thursday, minus the afternoon/evening shower threat. Humidity will start moving in on Thursday as well.

Friday the showers or storms will hold back until late day. While temps may climb a little more – closing in on 80 away from the coast – we could hold them back until late evening if the guidance continues to delay them.

The weekend keeps the looming shower threat. Both afternoons could see a round of storms or a couple of downpours. Best to check back later this week for precise timing. We have a lot of small systems we’re tracking, and timing is the hardest thing to pin down.