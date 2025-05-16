Tracking rain, possible severe thunderstorms Saturday

Gearing up for a weekend where we’re dodging drops. Again.

While this doesn’t look as nasty as next week (egad), it will have a few wet times. Safe to say much of the time it WON’T be raining.

Thunder is our biggest concern on Saturday. There’s still plenty of humidity to fuel some hefty storms in the afternoon.

IF these storms become strong or severe, they may produce damaging winds and rather large hail.

Heavy rain could also cause localized, brief flooding, along with frequent, vivid lightning.

Keep an eye to the sky after noon and through the early afternoon.

Winds of change will blow in on Sunday. We’ll start with tons of sun, then clouds will build for a quick shower. Gusty winds will materialize in the afternoon, but highs still manage the low and mid-70s. Clearly the pick of the weekend.

Next week…ugh. The forecast will likely stir anger and disgust as a coastal storm (wha?) forms off New Jersey and slowly spins toward New England. This puts us squarely in the cold, windy zone of the storm – along with a lot of rain. The timeline moves this away by the holiday weekend, but our temperatures will likely struggle.

Plenty to sort out in the days ahead, but it’s a highly unusual weather week overall.

Enjoy the weekend and be safe!