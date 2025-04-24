Enjoy the sun for now – tracking rain for part of the weekend

Enjoy the sun while it lasts! We’re tracking rain for part of your weekend.

As we move through this Thursday, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds in the Greater Boston area. Our skies could get a bit hazy at times later today as southwest winds push smoke from the New Jersey wildfires toward New England.

We don’t expect too many problems from the smoke, but we’ll keep you posted.

Otherwise, expect high temperatures in the 60s along the coast due to the sea breeze and the 70s inland.

Tonight, low temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s. A couple of isolated showers are possible north of Boston, mainly over southern New Hampshire and potentially the North Shore.

On Friday, we’ll see partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Clouds will increase and thicken late Friday in advance of a cold front that will bring rain to the Commonwealth for part of the weekend.

When is it going to rain in Massachusetts this weekend?

In fact, much of our Saturday morning and afternoon will be wet as the cold front pushes a good chance of rain over Boston.

Pockets of heavy rain are possible. Some areas could see about a half inch of rain or more.

High temperatures will be in the mid 60s. Winds could gust up to 30 mph from the south.

With the front to our east by Sunday, we’ll see partly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures. Highs will drop into the upper 50s by Sunday afternoon. But our highs will rebound quickly into the 70s early next week.