FIRST ALERT: Showers, possible thunderstorms today

We’re starting the weekend off with a lot of gray and plenty of soupy air. Other than a few early showers, there won’t be much in the way of wet weather early today.

Our attention will turn to thunderstorms late today as a cold front slices through New England.

Timing is everything for storms, and these appear to come to us very late in the game. As sun busts through the clouds this afternoon, we should pop into the low and mid-70s.

Storms will fire in western Massachusetts and reach us between 7 to 9 p.m. By that time, many of them will have lost their punch.

Nevertheless, expect some briefly heavy rain and possibly gusty winds if they reach your town or city.

Tomorrow dawns bright and less humid. We’ll see clouds build through the afternoon with the possibility of a very brief shower. It’s still mild as highs reach the low 70s.

Temps dip Monday, slip a little more on Tuesday, then get pummeled by Wednesday and Thursday. We can pin that on a developing nor’easter next week. Yes, you read that right. A May nor’easter will send us into the 40s and 50s with gusty winds and driving rain. Kind of the icing on the cake for this wet spring.

Confidence is high that the storm will exit before the holiday weekend, but we’re not completely clear of a pop-up shower, and it certainly won’t be hot. 60s are a solid bet at this point.

We’ll sort out the details in the coming days. Enjoy the weekend.