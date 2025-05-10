Heavy rainfall continues before moving out later today

The wind dies down a bit today as we continue to see heavy rainfall. The low pressure center crosses over to the Gulf of Maine by afternoon and takes with it the heavy rain.

The rain then breaks apart for a time between 2-4 p.m. from west to east. Some showers wrapping in behind the low in the evening. There may be some spots of sun in Boston near sunset.

The wind picks up from northwest by the evening with gusts 20-30 mph. Highs today reach the low 60s with a drying wind and some late sun.

With several inches of rainfall since Thursday in some communities, we have muddy yards and rivers near their banks. Some rivers will be in minor flood stage today through tomorrow, lowering water levels later Sunday for most.

Mother’s Day on Sunday looks fabulous with sunshine as high pressure slides in from the northwest.

High temps will be around 70 with a northwest breeze.

Dry and sunny weather sticks around for Monday and Tuesday too with highs approaching 80 inland, 60-70 at the shore with daily afternoon sea breezes.

Our next rain chance returns for the end of the week, seemingly late Wednesday, Thursday through Friday then drying for some of the following weekend. Stay tuned for forecast updates.