The rain is back, and so is the humidity

We’re closing in on the weekend, which must mean one thing -- rain.

Hang on a minute...we’ve been here before where the apps/guidance paint a bleak picture and then it turns out okay (see May 3). I think this may be the case again.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Timing is everything (in life and weather) so It’s important to nail that before we label the weekend one way or another.

Today’s showers are spotty and isolated.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Many spots come away dry, while the sun remains limited and the temperatures stay where they have been: 60s coast, mid 70s elsewhere.

Humidity is back, with dew points rising into the low and mid-60s.

This will promote patchy fog in the next couple of mornings, as well.

Friday sees a murky, gray start before we see the sun return.

Temps leap back near 80 away from the coast, and in the 70s at the coast.

Showers may come to us overnight and very early Saturday.

So, the weekend is split with thunder erupting Saturday afternoon, and Sunday shines with increasing afternoon winds.

Both days feature lots of dry hours: Saturday up until noon, and Sunday most of the day.

Next week will have you questioning whether summer will ever come to New England.

We’re cool and windy through midweek, before another soaker moves in Thursday/Friday. Hopefully, we can shake this before the holiday weekend gets rolling. Fingers crossed.