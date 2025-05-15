Weather

The rain is back, and so is the humidity

Isolated showers today, with temps in the 60s at the coast, mid 70s elsewhere

By Pete Bouchard

NBC Universal, Inc.

We’re closing in on the weekend, which must mean one thing -- rain.

Hang on a minute...we’ve been here before where the apps/guidance paint a bleak picture and then it turns out okay (see May 3). I think this may be the case again.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Timing is everything (in life and weather) so It’s important to nail that before we label the weekend one way or another.

Today’s showers are spotty and isolated.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Many spots come away dry, while the sun remains limited and the temperatures stay where they have been: 60s coast, mid 70s elsewhere.

Humidity is back, with dew points rising into the low and mid-60s.

This will promote patchy fog in the next couple of mornings, as well.

Friday sees a murky, gray start before we see the sun return.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston and New England area.

Karen Read 14 mins ago

More testimony about evidence expected this morning in Karen Read retrial

Pope Leo XIV 7 hours ago

Boston archbishop celebrates Pope Leo XIV at special Mass

Temps leap back near 80 away from the coast, and in the 70s at the coast.

Showers may come to us overnight and very early Saturday.

So, the weekend is split with thunder erupting Saturday afternoon, and Sunday shines with increasing afternoon winds.

Both days feature lots of dry hours: Saturday up until noon, and Sunday most of the day.

Next week will have you questioning whether summer will ever come to New England.

We’re cool and windy through midweek, before another soaker moves in Thursday/Friday. Hopefully, we can shake this before the holiday weekend gets rolling. Fingers crossed.

This article tagged under:

Weather
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us