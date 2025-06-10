Summer heat is coming back, but another wet weekend looms

Clouds will linger Tuesday afternoon, but most of the showers are done. Light and lingering rain can’t be ruled out west of I-495, but much of the metro area is quiet after 8 p.m., with overcast skies.

A warm mid-week stretch sets in for Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the low to mid 80s both days. An August-like airmass will be overhead, with dry skies, making for great beach weather.

This’ll be a nice change of pace, but consistent with weeks past, where rain is a weekend thing. As the dry air blows in from the northwest, we will notice another round of smoke that comes in with it. We’ll look for that to become thicker in concentration by Wednesday mid-afternoon.

Another rainy Saturday in Mass.?

The dry air lasts through Friday morning, but clouds and rain are back Friday night.

Saturday’s showers are tied to a stationary weather system that’ll keep the weekend damp. While timing is still up in the air, stationary fronts are notorious for being slow movers.

We know this isn’t an ideal setup for parades and graduations on Saturday, but it’s what we’ve become accustomed to as of the last 14 weeks now in New England.