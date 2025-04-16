Chill returns with gusty winds Wednesday

After that somewhat wild cold frontal passage last evening, the chill has returned. Along with the clouds….and the wind.

Seems like old times, eh?

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Well, it’s just for a day. Wind chills will stay in the low 30s through the morning and then recover to the 40s this afternoon.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Temperatures do the same, although we should sneak in a few low 50s in most spots outside of the Worcester Hills.

Gusty winds are another matter. Some may top 30 or 40 mph through the day.

We’ll recover nicely Thursday as high temperatures climb near 60 and the winds back off. Friday’s even milder as sun gives way to clouds. Mid-60s are fair game.

Then there’s the weekend. No, not washed out, but we have our first chance of the season to hit 80 degrees (!!!!!) on Saturday. We’re all in on this, after a somewhat dull, gray start.

Fear not, the days are long now, and there’s plenty of time to get things cooking…literally. Showers will hold off until after dark on Saturday night. And although Easter isn’t as warm, we’re still in the 60s, and there’s plenty of sun.

Finally, the curse of the wet weekends is broken. Make plans to get some rays and enjoy the much-deserved break from the gloom.