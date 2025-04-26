Heavy rain, possible thunderstorms on soggy Saturday

Heavy rain is in the forecast for today with around 1” of accumulation through the day.

A low pressure system approaches and will be over northern Vermont by this evening. This low swings in a cold front and since we’re positioned so close to the low pressure center, rain is in the day planner all day.

The heavy rain may break up a bit in the early evening, with another round of thunderstorms and showers possible as the main cold front moves through 8 p.m. to midnight.

Some small hail, heavy rain, thunder and lightning will be in some of the t-showers, but no severe storms are expected.

With a south breeze through the day temps manage to reach the 60s even with the rain. Peak gusts from the south reach 30-40 mph at the coastline.

The rain tapers off overnight Saturday into Sunday.

Another wave of rain is possible during the day especially across northern New England.

Isolated thunderstorms are also possible with daytime heating and a cool pool of air aloft across Maine.

Everyone experiences a lot of clouds around, sprinkles, and a gusty northwest wind.

Temps cool to highs in the 40s to 50s in southern New England.

By next week highs reach the 70s to around 80 with sunshine Monday through midweek. Each day a sea breeze with keep temps in the low 60s.

A weak system brings in a couple showers north on Wednesday night. We’re dry again Thursday with cooler temps in the 60s.

Another low pressure system is set to move through Friday into Saturday, but stay tuned and keep your fingers crossed this pattern changes soon.