Rain leaves, sun returns just in time for Mother's Day

After a rainy stretch, Mother's Day is bringing back the sunshine.

Clear across the region, and a drier northwest breeze will make for a refreshing feel in the morning. Expect highs in the mid 60s to low 70s, right around or just above normal for this time of year paired with a bit of a breeze, especially in the afternoon.

Sunday night turns cool and calm under clear skies, with lows dropping into the 30s and 40s. If you're in one of the colder spots, a touch of patchy frost isn't out of the question.

Looking ahead, Monday and Tuesday morning are shaping up beautifully with plenty of sun and highs mostly in the 70s, except near the coast where sea breezes may keep things a bit cooler.

The second half of the week will feel a bit more humid, and while there’s a chance for a few showers here and there Thursday morning and Friday, it’s definitely not a washout.

Expect mostly dry conditions overall.