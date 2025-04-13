After snowy Saturday, it'll be a rainy and chilly Sunday

The cloudy and wet stretch continues for Sunday, though it will just be rain, unlike Saturday morning where 6.4" of snow came down in Worcester, Massachusetts -- similar to the 6.8" of snow that fell there on April 16, 2021.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Sunday starts off damp and chilly, especially along the coast where periods of rain and patchy drizzle will linger through the morning.

A breezy northeast wind will add to the raw feel, with highs in the mid 40s for coastal areas and low 50s possible farther west where some afternoon sun may break through. The rain pulls away Sunday night, with skies gradually clearing and temperatures dipping into the 30s.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Much milder air arrives to kick off the new week, with highs climbing well into the 60s Monday and Tuesday, a noticeable warm up from the weekend.

While Monday looks dry overall, a few scattered showers are possible Monday night and Tuesday, though both days will feature plenty of dry time.

A cold front moves through late Tuesday, behind it, cooler and breezier weather arrives for Wednesday and Thursday. Both days see highs in the 50s and some inland spots near freezing overnight.

Temperatures rebound again by Friday into Saturday with highs back into the 60s, though a few showers may return by Friday night into early Saturday.