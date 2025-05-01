Our near-perfect weather is about to change – tracking rain this weekend

We’ve had a beautiful stretch of weather this week, but it’s all coming to a screeching halt! Showers are moving in just in time for your weekend.

As we move through this first day of May, expect a cooler one. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s along the coast. We’ll need to watch the sea breeze though. An easterly wind could keep the temperature closer the upper 50s near the water. Otherwise, highs will be near to the lower 70s MetroWest by afternoon. We’ll see a good deal of sun mixed with clouds.

By Friday, our near-perfect weather will start to take a change. I’m not talking about the temperatures. In fact, high temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 70s for most communities. Instead, I’m talking about our sky cover.

A frontal system will begin approaching New England from the west on Friday, giving way to a few spotty showers here and there and perhaps an isolated storm or two. We’re not expecting a washout Friday but have your rain gear handy.

All bets are off for a dry weekend. But we might be able to salvage part of it, especially Saturday morning.

Right now, it looks like we’ll see our best chance of rain on Saturday by late afternoon through the evening. So, the morning hours are looking drier.

But even more wet weather is expected on Sunday. We’re tracking scattered showers for much of the day.

Otherwise, we’ll see cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s. By Sunday, highs will sink into the mid 60s.

Monday will be a bit unsettled as well, featuring mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 50s.

Tuesday and Wednesday look a bit unsettled as well with a chance of showers. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s.