FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain through late Saturday morning (live radar)

The pattern has officially turned wet. That may be obvious, but I was holding out hope that we may spring out of it and get into a dry stretch.

Boy, that was naive.

There are a lot of storms across the Lower 48 rolling into the West Coast and lumbering across the country. It seems all roads lead to New England with every storm track. That causes timing issues with the guidance (models) and they give “head fakes” that there is only a small chance for rain in the extended (beyond 4 days) range.

It gives us a false sense we’ll come out of the wet stretch. But we know from past wet patterns that this is a gross misinterpretation, and until there is a major pattern change over North America, we will sit in this wet weather for the next few weeks.

Today’s rain is holding back until the afternoon and evening. It’s then that the skies will open up. All told, up to 2” of rain is possible by the time the last drops fall on Saturday.

Speaking of, it may take until late morning or early afternoon to see the rain out, with clearing waiting until late day. It’s not the best forecast, but it’s the best we can do with this storm system dragging its feet.

Sunday dawns bright, stays sunny, and warms up for mom. Highs will leap back to 70 with a steady breeze from the northwest. We’ll enjoy a warmup through Tuesday, then more showers could slide in from midweek on.

Have a great weekend, despite the wet weather!