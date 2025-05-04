Weather

Keep umbrella handy today for isolated showers

More soaking rain arrives Monday into Tuesday

NBC Universal, Inc.

After Saturday storms across the region, Sunday stays unsettled with isolated showers across southern New England, but it's not a total washout. You’ll want the umbrella nearby just in case.

Expect the steadiest rain from Worcester west. Along the coast it will be cloudy through the day with a few showers possible. Skies stay mostly cloudy with temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

More soaking rain arrives Monday into Tuesday as a slow moving low pressure drifts in from the Great Lakes. That system could bring a half inch or more of rainfall, with a break from the heavier showers by Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday brings a chance of a few more showers or a thunderstorm as the low pressure moves overhead.

The pattern turns quieter Thursday with some improvement, but don’t get too comfortable—another round of cooler, unsettled weather may return Friday.

This week, some spots could see 2-3" of rain in spots, for Boston and greater Boston, totals will likely fall between 1-2" of rain.

More on Saturday's storm

storm damage 16 hours ago

Storm knocks out power, downs trees, delays flights across Mass.

Massachusetts 20 hours ago

Severe thunderstorms hit Boston, much of New England

This article tagged under:

Weather
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us