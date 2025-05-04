Keep umbrella handy today for isolated showers

After Saturday storms across the region, Sunday stays unsettled with isolated showers across southern New England, but it's not a total washout. You’ll want the umbrella nearby just in case.

Expect the steadiest rain from Worcester west. Along the coast it will be cloudy through the day with a few showers possible. Skies stay mostly cloudy with temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

More soaking rain arrives Monday into Tuesday as a slow moving low pressure drifts in from the Great Lakes. That system could bring a half inch or more of rainfall, with a break from the heavier showers by Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday brings a chance of a few more showers or a thunderstorm as the low pressure moves overhead.

The pattern turns quieter Thursday with some improvement, but don’t get too comfortable—another round of cooler, unsettled weather may return Friday.

This week, some spots could see 2-3" of rain in spots, for Boston and greater Boston, totals will likely fall between 1-2" of rain.