Rain is slow to leave New England today but Mother's Day will be dry

So, you want to cut the lawn this weekend, eh?

We’re waking to a familiar sight in New England: rain on a Saturday. This will make 7 of 9 weekends (is this Star Trek?) to feature measurable rain in Boston. It’s getting mighty old, but I don’t think it will stop with this weekend, either.

We’re in a wet pattern (that’s the obvious). Sometimes it leads to a wet summer, sometimes it doesn’t.

What we do know is that it’s hard to flip the switch to drier weather once you’re waterlogged. The soaked landscape can actually create a feedback to keep us wet (along with lowering temperatures overall). Long range forecasts are fuzzy and full of error, so we fall back on what we know: past rainy periods.

Experience has shown it can take weeks to months to shake these wet spells, so a conservative estimate is to assume that the remainder of May will feature more of the same. As we’ve realized, it’s either drought or flood in this new, evolving climate.

Today’s rain will take its time crawling out of southern New England. The clouds may break for the late afternoon or evening, allowing us to reach near 60 for high temperatures. Winds shift to the northwest.

Mother’s Day dawns bright and stays that way for the duration. Highs leap back near 70 with a brisk, drying northwest wind.

Bit warmer for Monday, and sunshine should dominate through Tuesday. Our next storm system will slide in by Wednesday night and Thursday with more showers and cooler temperatures.

Enjoy the weekend and Happy Mother's Day to all the moms!